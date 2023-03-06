Violent robbers strike multiple times in River North, Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A string of violent robberies plagued the downtown area over the weekend – all reported in a period of less than an hour.

In just a few days, the sidewalks of River North will be packed with St. Patrick's Day celebrators – out for the green river and the green beer. But early Sunday morning, gunpoint robbers struck on the very same streets those revelers will be visiting.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, some of the victims of the robberies in River North and Streeterville were visitors to the city.

According to police, two of the people hit made it back to their downtown hotel room to report the robbery. There are least five other victims.

The first robbery happened at 1:27 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street. The victims were outside when a red sport-utility vehicle pulled up and four people with guns got out and demanded their property. The robbers fled in the SUV with the victims' property.

Another robbery happened a block south in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street at 2 a.m. Sunday, A man was outside when two people came up and robbed him at gunpoint. They also fled with his property, police said.

A third robbery also happened at 2 a.m. in the 0-99 block of East Grand Avenue, near State Street. The victims were outside when two people came up and robbed them at gunpoint. The robbers again fled with the victims' property.

The fourth robbery happened at 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street. A woman was outside when a red SUV pulled up and three people with guns got out. They took her property at gunpoint and left in the SUV.

With surveillance cameras all over the areas in which these robberies were reported, we reached local businesses for video. But none would share it today.

Chicago Police tell us they are still looking for the men behind the spree.

Police also addressed their plans for St. Patrick's Day weekend:

"We will have extra resources assigned and will have special attentions at all St. Patrick's Day events across the city, including at the Chicago River Dyeing, the downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade, the South Side Irish Parade and the Archer Avenue St. Patrick's Day Parade. We have also been working with our fellow City agencies and public safety partners to ensure sufficient resources are in place during these celebrations."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff's office said, "We are in close contact with CPD and will have officers deployed downtown and in other parts of the city to provide support to CPD."

Sheriff's police have a base downtown.

A spokesperson for city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said the office is already prepping for the weekend with all city departments - and businesses - with safety the priority.

BACP did not mention concerns about crime in their announcement of preparations for St. Patrick's Day weekend. Rather, the focus of the announcement was enforcement of liquor laws:

BACP is committed to the highest level of public safety and works closely with several City departments to ensure safe and legal operations at businesses throughout the city. As St.Patrick's Day approaches, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) wants to stress the importance of following liquor laws during St.Patrick's Day festivities. St.Patrick's Day is typically a time for larger crowds at bars and restaurants and BACP wants to ensure workers and patrons celebrate responsibly. BACP requests liquor licensees comply with public safety protocols and regulations governing the service of alcohol and cooperation with all City agencies in their effort to monitor and control any liquor and public safety violations. BACP advises liquor licensees that Daylight Savings Time will begin at 2:00 a.m. on March 12, 2022. Liquor Licensees must close by 3:00 a.m. local daylight savings time on March 12, 2023, meaning no extra hour of operation is permitted. Additional helpful information includes: Establishments cannot sell tickets to a St. Patrick's Day event if they do not have a PPA license.

No alcohol is permitted on the public way without the proper license or permit.

Cocktails-to-go must be in tamper evident, sealed containers with no straw or drinking holes. Cocktails-to-go cannot be consumed on the public way.

Liquor licensees are expected to strictly monitor the area in and around the licensed premises and are required to report all illegal activity by calling 911.

It is a violation sell alcohol to anyone under the age of 21. Staff should be trained to properly check photo identification. All liquor laws will be strictly enforced, and the City will inspect liquor establishments for compliance during the holiday weekend. BACP Business Compliance Enforcement (BCE) Investigators conduct investigations at businesses throughout the City of Chicago to ensure compliance with Chicago's Municipal Code. BACP leads the Business Compliance Task Force, a coordinated, multi-agency Task Force in collaboration with the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Department of Buildings to prevent egregious and dangerous violations of the Municipal Code of Chicago.The Business Compliance Task Force will be investigating businesses on St. Patrick's Day weekend, similar to normal operations. Additionally, the BACP Active Compliance Program (ACP), a proactive educational program that helps business owners/operators stay compliant through non-disciplinary consultations, has been informing businesses of year-round business compliance information, which does not change during St. Patrick's Day weekend. This week, the BACP ACP team will be distributing the Top Tips for Liquor Licensees flyer to businesses as part of outreach. Leading into St. Patrick's Day weekend, BACP has communicated with Chicago liquor licensees, the general business community, workers, and consumers by: Providing a letter to liquor licensees of top tips, a coordinated effort with the Chicago Police. Officers in each district will serve the letter to businesses in their districts. The top tips is available on the Tips for Liquor Licenses webpage.

Sending a targeted e-mail to Chicago liquor licensees providing the helpful liquor tips.

Sending a targeted e-mail to the public vehicle industry regarding closures surrounding St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Sharing on BACP social media, with BACP Neighborhood Business Development Centers and partners, and regular email communications information such as how to file a complaint and "How to Identify a BACP Investigator." With Citywide cooperation, the 2023 St. Patrick's Day festivities will be safe and enjoyable for patrons, residents, visitors, and businesses.