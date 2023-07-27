Activists urging gangs to end violence, robberies against essential workers

Activists asking gangs to stop attacks, robberies of essential workers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of local activists is asking gangs to stop shooting and robbing essential workers like ups drivers and postal carriers.

A group of community leaders are joining Violence Interrupters Thursday morning to speak about the incidents.

It comes after a 32-year-old UPS driver was grazed by a bullet Tuesday while delivering packages in Humboldt Park at Trumbull and Chicago.

He is recovering and expected to be fine.

Some community members are concerned they won't get deliveries because of safety concerns.