UPS driver shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A UPS driver was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the 32-year-old man was outside in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue around 10:15 a.m., when someone started shooting.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Area Four detectives were investigating.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 2:20 PM

