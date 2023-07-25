UPS driver shot in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A UPS driver was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said the 32-year-old man was outside in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue around 10:15 a.m., when someone started shooting.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, where his condition was stabilized.
No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.
Area Four detectives were investigating.
