Vigil held for wife who was shot and killed, husband who was wounded in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A vigil was held Monday evening in memory of a Gary, Indiana woman who was shot and killed 12 days ago—and in hopes that her husband recovers after also being shot.

The candlelight vigil began at 6 p.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Gary in honor of the memory of Margaret Sangerman, and to pray for her husband, Mike. Photos of Margaret Sangerman, cards, and flowers were set up as mourners entered.

Gary Mayor Eddie D. Melton was expected to attend the vigil.

Meanwhile, police have asked for patience as they investigate a crime that has altered the Miller Beach community in Gary.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18—one week before Christmas—Gary police were called to the Sangerman home in the 1100 block of North Warren Street.

When they arrived just after 7:15 p.m. that evening, they found Mike Sangerman, 69, lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound.

As officers started to secure the scene, they noticed a trail of blood leading into the home. Inside, they found Mike Sangerman's wife, 73-year-old Margaret Sangerman, also with a gunshot wound.

Margaret Sangerman, known to family and friends as Pegg, later died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Mike Sangerman was taken to a different hospital, where he was still recovering late Monday.

Mike and Margaret Sangerman Mike Sangerman

Police said the Sangermans' vehicle, a blue Nissan Xterra with the plates BLUEMOM, was stolen from the scene. The vehicle was later recovered and no one weas inside.

Police said the suspect left in the vehicle. He was described only as a Black male in a coat and ski mask.

CBS News Chicago spoke off-camera to one neighbor who lives across the street. She said she has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years and had known the Sangermans for nearly 20.

The woman said the Sangermans were loved by all in the neighborhood.

Speaking inside the church before the vigil Tuesday evening, family friend Leena Samuel said Mike and Pegg Sangerman were inseparable.

"They were peanut butter and jelly, OK? They were together all the time. They loved one another," said Leena Samuel. "When you saw Pegg, you saw Mike."

What those in the community still do not understand is how the events all played out—whether the couple was leaving the home or returning.