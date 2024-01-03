Vigil Wednesday for suburban Illinois boy killed in alleged hate crime

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A memorial service Wednesday morning will honor the 6-year-old Palestinian American boy from Plainfield who was killed in an apparent hate crime.

This vigil will take place right before the boy's accused killer will head to court.

We are told the father of 6-year-old Wadee Al Fayoumi will attend the service and has requested a moment of prayer and remembrance.

In October, police say the boy and his mother were attacked by their landlord, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba. Investigators say he targeted them simply because they are Muslim, linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Czuba now faces several charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and two hate crime counts.

They had been renting an apartment from him for the last two years.

Police say Wadee's mother was stabbed a dozen times. She was released from the hospital and into temporary housing.

He took a not-guilty plea in October and has been in custody ever since.

Wadee's father is expected to speak with local faith-based leaders ahead of the pre-trial hearing at 9:30 a.m.