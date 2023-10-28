Vigil held for Chicago elementary school teacher who was shot and killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loved ones and neighbors gathered Friday evening outside the Garfield Ridge neighborhood home of an elementary school teacher who was shot and killed earlier this week.

They held photos of 37-year-old Adrianna Lopez lit candles in her memory, prayed, and added to the growing memorial on her doorstep.

Lopez was described as someone you could count on – and a very happy soul.

Her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Cristobal Santana of Chicago – is charged in her murder and in the shooting of an Illinois State Police trooper in Springfield.

In September, Lopez filed an order of protection against Santana – which if approved could legally protect her, her family, and the Nathan Davis Elementary School in Brighton Park, where she worked.

We obtained court records that show the order of protection was dismissed just days before Lopez was killed.

Lopez was not the first woman to file a restraining order against Santana. CBS 2 uncovered court records from 2015 in Monroe County, Wisconsin, in the west-central part of that state – where a different woman was granted a temporary restraining order after she attempted to end her relationship with him.