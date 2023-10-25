Suspect in Chicago teacher's death accused of shooting Illinois State Police trooper

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in custody after an Illinois State Police trooper was shot in the leg in Springfield, Illinois.

According to ISP, the trooper was interacting with a suspect who is wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in Chicago. CBS 2's Darius Johnson confirmed through police sources that the man who allegedly shot the trooper Tuesday night was also wanted in connection with the death of Adrianna Lopez, 37.

The trooper and the suspect were in the 1600 block of Toronto Road in Springfield just after 10:45 p.m. when "gunshots were fired."

ISP said the trooper was struck in the leg.

The suspect, 37-year-old Cristobal Santana of Chicago, fled on foot and was taken into custody just before 2 a.m.

ISP is investigating the shooting.

Lopez's family said Santana was her ex-boyfriend.

Last Sunday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said Lopez was walking on her block at 54th and Narragansett when someone opened fire. She was shot 10 times and taken to Christ Hospital, where she died.

Her family said Lopez and Santana had a relationship for more than a year, but they broke up months ago.

CBS 2 spoke with Lopez's niece, Michelle Martinez, over the phone. Martinez said she took her aunt to file an order of protection on Sept. 25 because she was scared. Court records appeared to show the order of protection was dismissed last week, but it's unclear why.

"Who wouldn't be? If you already made an order of protection against that person," she said. "At this point, you really don't know what they're capable of."

Martinez said her aunt was "a very happy soul."

"For me personally, she was like a mom to me," Martinez said. "She was my best friend, very trustworthy. She was the one person I would go to for anything and I knew I could count on."

The family said Lopez was a special education teacher who considered her students at Nathan Davis Elementary to be her kids.

In a letter to school parents and guardians, the principal said Lopez was "an esteemed and loved member of our community" and "was well-liked by all community members."

A small memorial has been growing on her front porch as her family has been planning her funeral.

"I'm in denial," Martinez said. "I was just talking to her literally hours before it happened. It was really, really unexpected. It was a really hard hit."