Video shows South Austin neighborhood building explosion, collapse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video obtained by CBS 2 on Wednesday shows an explosion at a South Austin neighborhood apartment building as it happened the day before.

Two clips were obtained by CBS 2's Steven Graves. Taken from different angles, both show someone running down the sidewalk – narrowly missing a cloud of dust and debris that come crashing from the four-story apartment building at 5601 W. West End Ave.

One angle also shows a bright orange flash before bricks and wood fly from the building.

The explosion and collapse happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Eight people were rushed to area hospitals. Three of them were left in critical condition, with the most seriously injured patient suffering "very traumatic burn injuries."

Deputy Fire Commissioner Marc Ferman said one of the people who was injured was across the street at the time.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl initially reported the debris pattern from the explosion has all the patterns of a natural gas explosion, and Nelson said smelled natural gas in the air after the explosion.

However, a Peoples Gas spokesperson said the cause of the explosion remains unknown, and "there is no reason at this point to believe the cause is related to gas or any of our equipment." As to the question of a gas explosion, the building owner said an investigator told him it likely was not what happened.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey caught up with the owner, Roman Viere with West End LLC.

"One investigator said that they don't believe it's gas. That's all I've got to go with," Viere said. "I asked, him if it's not gas, what could it be? And he said, 'A boom.'"

Ferman said the official cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Another angle (top left) shows what appears to be a bright orange flash before bricks and wood fly from the building.



I’ll have more on the investigation & reaction from residents picking up their belongings on @cbschicago at 5 & 6. pic.twitter.com/11dwQMu0aJ — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) September 21, 2022