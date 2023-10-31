Video shows shooting that wounded Illinois state trooper in Springfield

New video shows shooting of Illinois state trooper in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Video obtained by the CBS 2 newsroom on Tuesday shows the dangers police officers face every day.

The video shows an Illinois state trooper who authorities say was shot in Springfield by a man suspected in the murder of a Chicago teacher.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the trooper's family is speaking out as he remains in the hospital. The family stood teary-eyed as Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly recalled each of the trooper's injuries.

State police called the trooper's recovery miraculous – just before they released the video of the incident to the public.

At 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, Illinois State Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green pulled over Cristobal Santana, 37 in the 1600 block of Toronto Road in Springfield.

We now know Santana is also a suspected in the murder of 37-year-old elementary school teacher Adrianna Lopez in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood of Chicago a week ago Sunday night. Lopez's family said Santana was her ex-boyfriend.

In the dashcam video released Tuesday by Illinois State Police, Santana gets out of the car and raises his weapon to Trooper Chapman-Green. That was just before, we are told, Santana pulled the trigger at least 10 times.

Trooper Chapman-Green was hit multiple times.

Afterward, Chapman-Green ran through a nearby parking lot after Santana, while carrying a flashlight.

We are told Santana also struck Chapman-Green repeatedly – causing a brain bleed and facial and skull fractures.

In the video, Santana flees, and Chapman-Green gets up and sways, before two Good Samaritans come to help.

In another dashcam video a few hours later, a car hits Santana – and troopers take him into custody.

Chapman-Green was taken to a local hospital, where he was recovering late Tuesday.

"I have always told Kody that I'm proud of the man and Illinois state trooper that he is," said Chapman-Green's fiancée, Maddy Kinsel. "I don't think I've ever been more proud of him than I am right now."

Chapman-Green's family said he is eager to get back to work as a state trooper – a job that has always been his dream.

"No doubt he's got the heart of a trooper," said Commissioner Kelly.

Santana has been charged with five counts – including two counts of first-degree murder. He remains in the hospital as well.

There have been no charges in the case of the elementary school teacher. Chicago Police say they are still investigating.