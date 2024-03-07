Video shows off-duty Chicago Police officer being ambushed before shootout at gas station

New video shows CPD officer being ambushed at gas sattion

New video shows CPD officer being ambushed at gas sattion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video released Thursday showed an off-duty Chicago Police officer being ambushed at a South Side gas station last month.

The incident happened at the Shell Station and Circle K store at the southeast corner of 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6.

In the video, the off-duty officer gets out of his car to pump gas. Afterward, another car pulls up – and a man jumps out and starts shooting.

The officer runs across the parking lot and takes cover.

Another angle shows the officer stepping out from behind a pump and returning fire.

The gunman is seen shooting what appears to be a semiautomatic weapon with a large magazine.

The officer fired once. The suspects fired 17 times before fleeing the scene.

The video was released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

No one was hurt in the shooting last month. Sources said the suspects' car was found ditched in the 5th (Calumet) Police District, at 727 E. 111th St., which is about two miles south and a mile west of where the shooting happened.

The attackers were still on the loose as of Thursday.