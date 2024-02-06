Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The shooting took place near 9400 South Stony Island Avenue. Police have not released further details on the shooting. 

COPA is investigating. 

This is a developing story. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 6:17 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.