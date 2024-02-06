Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
The shooting took place near 9400 South Stony Island Avenue. Police have not released further details on the shooting.
COPA is investigating.
This is a developing story.
