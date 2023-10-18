Armed robbers target several victims on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a series of armed carjackings and robberies that all happened Tuesday morning.

Police said 15 to 19-year-old boys and men wearing black clothing and ski masks targeted seven people in the Austin and Garfield Park neighborhoods between 3:25 a.m. and 6:40 a.m.

That includes one near Kinzie and Laramie and one near Adams and Washtenaw.

Police said in four of the incidents, victims were carjacked or robbed at gunpoint or knifepoint.

In the other three, the robbers stole items by threatening to beat them up.

Incident times and locations:

5300 block of W. Lemoyne St. on October 17, 2023 at 3:25 am.

900 block of N. Leclaire Ave. on October 17, 2023 at 3:50 am.

5300 block of W. Washington Blvd. on October 17, 2023 at 4:39 am.

5500 block of W. Ohio St. on October 17, 2023 at 5:05 am.

5100 block of W. Kinzie St. on October 17, 2023 at 6:00 am.

5200 block of W. Kinzie St. on October 17, 2023 at 6:08 am.

2700 block of W. Adams St. on October 17, 2023 at 6:40 am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253 or Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.