Victims pistol whipped, robbed at gunpoint during crime spree in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents after 13 armed robberies were reported across the city this week.

The robberies happened between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Chicago's West, Northwest, Southwest, and Far West Sides.

Police say a group of three to four males wearing all black and ski masks approached victims in a white Nissan Maxima and robbed them of their belongings at gunpoint. In one incident, the crew was driving a blue sedan, possibly a Nissan, and in another, a white Honda Civic.

A witness in one of the robberies had a gun pointed at them by one of the offenders after being chased down an alley. Six of the victims were pistol-whipped in the face during the robbery.

Incident Dates, Locations and Times:

1200 block of South St. Louis Avenue on Dec. 19-20, between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

(2 incidents) 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue on Dec. 20, at 5:10 a.m.

3800 block of West 24th Street on Dec. 20, at 5:35 a.m.

3600 block of West 24th Street on Dec. 20, at 5:45 a.m.

2400 block of South Central Park on Dec. 20, at 5:45 a.m.

1500 block of South Central Park on Dec. 20, at 6:00 a.m.

1300 block of North Keeler Avenue on Dec. 20, at 6:00 a.m.

3500 block of West Chicago Avenue on Dec. 20, at 6:10 a.m.

4000 block of West Chicago Avenue on Dec. 20, at 6:14 a.m.

1600 block of North Narragansett Avenue on Dec. 20, at 6:40 a.m.

1700 block of North Moody Avenue on Dec. 20, at 7:00 a.m.

1400 block of North Waller Avenue on Dec. 20, at 7:07 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253 or Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.