ISP: Additional victims identified in 'dust storm' that lead to massive pile up, fatalities on I-55

FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Illinois State Police released the identities of five other individuals who were killed in a massive pile-up on I-55 earlier this week.

The crash happened on Monday around 10:55 a.m. on both northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 72 and 78 near Farmersville in Montgomery County.

ISP says a total of 72 vehicles were involved in the crashes and 37 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Seven people were killed as a result of the crashes – including previously released Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin.

The five additional victims include:

Joseph Bates, 73, of Crystal Lake, Illinois

Donna Bates, 71, of Crystal Lake, Illinois

Earl LeGrand, 64, of Florissant, Missouri

Michael Zinchuk, 55, of Champaign, Illinois

Amy Zinchuk, 54, of Champaign, Illinois

ISP said they are working with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office to confirm the identity of the remaining victim.

All southbound and northbound lanes reopened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

A dust storm is a combination of meteorological conditions and human activity, namely agricultural land cultivation and leaving topsoil bare.