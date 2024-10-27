Watch CBS News
Victim's car stolen during fight in Park Ridge, Illinois, police say

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — Police said a man stole another man's car during a fight Sunday morning in Park Ridge.

They said just before 9 a.m., the offender walked onto the driveway of a residence in the 1200 block of N. Northwest Highway, opened the driver-side door, and demanded the victim's gold-colored 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan.

The victim, who was a resident, refused, and the offender then walked down the driveway towards the street. The victim followed and called 911 from his cell phone.

While on the driveway, the victim and offender got into a fight. During the altercation, the offender was able to get away from the victim, enter the vehicle, and then drive away, last seen heading southeast on Northwest Highway.

The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries suffered from the fight.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The offender was described as a White man between 30 and 40 years of age, standing between 5 feet 10 and 5 feet 1, with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red T-shirt with a white stripe and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5252.

