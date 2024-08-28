Man fatally stabs would-be robber at Chicago South Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A robbery attempt at a South Side gas station on Wednesday led to the fatal stabbing of one of the offenders by the victim.

The 36-year-old male victim was inside the gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street around 11:14 a.m. when a 38-year-old man and a 20-year-old man pulled him by his hair and demanded his personal property, Chicago police said.

The victim then produced a knife and stabbed the 38-year-old man. The 20-year-old offender had a gun and stuck the victim in the face.

Both offenders fled the gas station and were taken into custody by responding officers. The victim sustained blunt force trauma to his face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The 38-year-old offender was stabbed in the neck and also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers found a gun at the scene. Area detectives are investigating the incident.