Victim shoots, kills attempted robber in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after police say was shot while attempting to rob two men in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

Chicago Police said the 32-year-old man started talking with two other 32-year-old men as they walked to their vehicle in the 1500 block of East 95th Street around 3:45 p.m. 

Those two men got into their Volkswagen SUV, but the man talking with them got in the back seat, got out a gun and announced a robbery. He then struck one of the men in the head with the gun. 

One of those men got out his own gun and shot the man. He was struck in the forehead, leg and chest, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. 

Chicago police are investigating.

First published on April 30, 2022 / 8:50 PM

