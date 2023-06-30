Watch CBS News
Victim dropped off at fire station after being shot multiple times in West Garfield Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was critically hurt after being shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of South Kilbourn Avenue.

Police say the 41-year-old victim was dropped off at a firehouse after he was shot by someone in a white vehicle.

He was then taken to Stroger Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right arm.

No arrests were made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.  

First published on June 30, 2023 / 4:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

