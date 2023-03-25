Police recover Blue Island family's vehicle containing car seat for special needs teen

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- The search for a Blue Island mom's stolen car with her son's specialized wheelchair and adult car seat inside is over.

Alicia Rodriguez says police found her car in Chicago with the car seat still inside.

However, the car is still in police custody, so it's unclear if the wheelchair was found too. The specialized wheelchair is key in getting Aidan around.

Her son, 15-year-old Aidan, requires 24-hour care.

Surveillance video from Sunday shows thieves getting away with her car in front of her home.