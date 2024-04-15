Chicago man charged in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with shooting another man over the weekend in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said, around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 36-year-old man got into an argument that turned into a physical fight in the 5700 block of South Loomis Boulevard.

During the fight, the other man pulled out a gun, and shot the victim in the back. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Shortly after the shooting, 23-year-old Uziel Burgos, who lives on the same block, was arrested in the shooting.

Burgos was charged with one count of attempted murder, and was due to appear for a detention hearing on Monday.