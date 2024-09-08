Man accused of killing Plainfield college student claims self defense
CHICAGO (CBS) — The man accused of killing a 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student now says she grabbed a gun first.
Kara Welsh, of Plainfield, was killed at an off-campus apartment building after getting into an argument with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Chad Richards.
Richards told investigators Welsh first grabbed a gun from the nightstand.
Richards says he wrestled it away and then shot her because he feared for his life.
He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.