Man accused of killing Plainfield college student claims self defense

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man accused of killing a 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student now says she grabbed a gun first.

Kara Welsh, of Plainfield, was killed at an off-campus apartment building after getting into an argument with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Chad Richards.

Richards told investigators Welsh first grabbed a gun from the nightstand.

Richards says he wrestled it away and then shot her because he feared for his life.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.