USPS offering $25,000 reward after attempted robbery in Morgan Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the man who attempted to rob a letter carrier in Morgan Park last month.

The incident happened on June 4, in the 1300 block of West 109th Street around 5:11 p.m.

The suspect was described as a black male between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160-170 pounds, 20-50 years of age, wearing a face mask covering his nose and mouth and a dark hooded sweatshirt with dark "greyish" denim pants having a baggy and dirty appearance.

The suspect fled on foot and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Reference Case No. 3747574-ROBB. 

