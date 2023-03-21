USPS job fairs this week in Chicago and Villa Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Anyone wanting to learn more about jobs at the United States Postal Service (USPS) has multiple opportunities this week.

The USPS is hosting several job fairs and hiring workshops, with Tuesday's event is at the Cragin station in Chicago starting until 2:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, there's one at the Villa Park post office from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday's event is at the 22nd Street station in Chicago from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.