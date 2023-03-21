Watch CBS News
Local News

USPS job fairs this week in Chicago and Villa Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

USPS job fairs this week in Chicago and Villa Park
USPS job fairs this week in Chicago and Villa Park 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Anyone wanting to learn more about jobs at the United States Postal Service (USPS) has multiple opportunities this week.

The USPS is hosting several job fairs and hiring workshops, with Tuesday's event is at the Cragin station in Chicago starting until 2:00 p.m. 

On Wednesday, there's one at the Villa Park post office from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday's event is at the 22nd Street station in Chicago from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 11:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.