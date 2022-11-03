Watch CBS News
Local News

Postal Service offering $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of letter carrier on West Side

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information in the armed robbery of a letter carrier earlier this week. 

The incident happened Monday around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Huron Street and North Lavergne Avenue.

The suspect brandished a firearm and was described as a man with a light-brown complexion wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The suspect then fled the scene in a 4-door sedan, according to USPIS.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact USPIS at 877-876-2455. All information is strictly confidential. 

First published on November 3, 2022 / 10:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.