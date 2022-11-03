Postal Service offering $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of letter carrier on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information in the armed robbery of a letter carrier earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Huron Street and North Lavergne Avenue.

The suspect brandished a firearm and was described as a man with a light-brown complexion wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The suspect then fled the scene in a 4-door sedan, according to USPIS.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact USPIS at 877-876-2455. All information is strictly confidential.