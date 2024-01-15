USC's Caleb Williams declares for NFL Draft; Bears now hold No. 1 pick

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Caleb Williams waited until the last day, but the USC and Heisman-winning quarterback has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Williams will likely be the first quarterback selected. Whether he is selected at number one overall to the Bears is now up to Ryan Poles - which is a decision he could take up to April.

Williams joined the USC Trojans in 2022, when the team hired Lincoln Riley as head coach following his successful tenure at the University of Oklahoma. Williams had played one season under Riley when the move was made, prompting his decision to transfer to USC and follow the man who recruited him out of high school.

The potential No. 1 overall pick announced his plans on Instagram early Monday.

"To my coaches and everyone else in the USC football ecosystem, thank you for your unmatched support and commitment to helping me and the entire team be the best we could be," Williams' post read in part. "To my family, friends, and mentors: your love, your guidance, and your willingness to push me to reach my potential, not only as a football player but as a man, has led me to this day, and I am eternally thankful to each of you."

Poles also said he did not talk to University of Michigan head coach and former Bears quarterback Jim Harbaugh, but the Los Angeles Chargers now have interviewed Harbaugh for their vacant head coaching job.

Harbaugh most recently led Michigan to an undefeated season, winning a national championship at his alma mater.