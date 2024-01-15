USC quarterback Caleb Williams declares for NFL Draft

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy his sophomore year, has declared for the NFL Draft after three collegiate seasons.

Williams joined the Trojans in 2022, when the team hired Lincoln Riley as head coach following his successful tenure at the University of Oklahoma. Williams had played one season under Riley when the move was made, prompting his decision to transfer to USC and follow the man who recruited him out of high school.

The potential No. 1 overall pick announced his plans on Instagram early Monday.

"To my coaches and everyone else in the USC football ecosystem, thank you for your unmatched support and commitment to helping me and the entire team be the best we could be," Williams' post read in part. "To my family, friends, and mentors: your love, your guidance, and your willingness to push me to reach my potential, not only as a football player but as a man, has led me to this day, and I am eternally thankful to each of you."

In two seasons with USC, Williams led the Trojans to an 18-8 record with 7,870 yards through the air and 72 passing touchdowns to go with 22 rushing scores.

While during his first year as as Trojan, Williams led the team to the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic, which they lost in the final seconds of play, 46-45 to the Tulane Green Wave.

More to come.