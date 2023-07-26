Uptown shooting leaves three men wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were shot and wounded early Tuesday evening in Uptown.

The shooting happened at 5:03 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Broadway, near Wilson Avenue and the Wilson Red Line stop.

Three men were near the sidewalk when they were all shot, police said.

A 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were each shot in the leg, and were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the foot and was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, also in good condition.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area 3 detectives are investigating.