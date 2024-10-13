Watch CBS News
Two men wounded in shooting at apartment building on Chicago's North Side

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening at an Uptown apartment building.

Police said, around 6:15 p.m., a 30-year-old man was sitting in the lobby of an apartment building in the 4900 block of North Sheridan Road, and a 39-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk outside, when three men walked up and started shooting.

The 30-year-old man was shot in the left foot, and the 39-year-old man was shot in the left arm. Both victims were taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody Sunday evening.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

