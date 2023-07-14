UPS union workers to practice picketing outside hub on Near West Side

UPS workers to practice picketing ahead of potential strike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- UPS union workers are preparing to gather on the Near West Side.

They're meeting to show they are serious about a strike.

The Teamsters Union will practice picketing outside the UPS hub on Jefferson Street before a rally with local leaders.

About 340,000 UPS workers are poised to walk off the job on Aug. 1 after a monthslong contract dispute.

It would be the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history.

The union wants better pay for all workers, more full-time jobs, and safer working conditions.