Upper Deck Golf to return to Wrigley Field in the spring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular mash-up of two treasured pastimes will return to Wrigley Field this spring.

The pop-up Upper Deck Golf will be returning the ballpark in May after a successful inaugural year last year.

The Cubs will bring the three-day experience to the ballpark from Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12. Fans will be able to play a round of golf inside the Friendly Confines.

Much as was the case last year, fans may take swings from nine different spots throughout the ballpark – with the goal of hitting targets set up right on the field.

Food, beverages, and merchandise will be available throughout the course, and standard clubs will be available for participants to use.

Tickets were not yet available as of Wednesday, But the Cubs say fans should join the VIP waitlist for presale access on Wednesday, April 10. Tickets will open for the general public at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11.

Upper Deck Golf will offer tee times to be booked from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for each of the three days of the event.

VIP tee times will also be available for a premium experience with other perks such as free entry into driving and putting challenges, and a "closest to the pin" challenge. Cubs season ticket holders will be able to register for tee times in a presale that starts Wednesday, April 3.