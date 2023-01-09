Update Monday night after Concordia University Chicago basketball players hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five college players hospitalized and three games postponed.

What's next for the future of Concordia University Chicago's basketball program? Parents said they'll find out Monday evening. CBS 2's Sara Machi has new details now on a story CBS 2 first broke on Friday.

We're told by parents that the Athletic Director's holding a Zoom update for players and family Monday night at 7:00.

They don't know what to expect, but at least some are throwing their support behind head coach Steve Kollar who was sidelined while the school investigates allegations that he might have retaliated against players after they missed team curfew.

It's the first day of class for Concordia University Chicago students, but one corner of the campus is still quiet: the basketball court.

It's been one week since the first of five Concordia Cougars was hospitalized. A group that includes senior guard Brent Hatten. His diagnosis: lactic acidosis and rhabdomyolysis, often attributed to physical overexertion.

"Brent loves the players and the program, so we'll just have to wait and see."

CBS 2 reached Hatten's dad by phone Monday. Alan Hatten said he was waiting for an update from school leaders, but he has heard from other parents.

"All the parents that I have talked to, and players, are still behind the coach," he said.

CBS 2 reached Head Coach Steve Kollar at his home, which appears under construction, when CBS 2 first heard of the allegations Thursday. Concerns acknowledged in an email to parents that night.

"Amid the already stressful and exhausting week, Saturday's practice represented a particularly high-intensity, collegiate-level circuit training, it has been alleged by some that the intensity and difficulty of Saturday's practice was a direct consequence of the broken curfew earlier in the week."

Hatten said his son was healing from an injury the last time they took the court, December 29th, in the Los Angeles area. And now he waits to find out if it's the last time his son plays for Coach Kollar.

"He's been great. I mean, he has been good to us every time we are there. He comes and speaks to us. We have a very good relationship," said Alan Hatten.

CBS 2 reached out to Concordia staff but haven't heard back. The Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) said it hopes to have a medical update soon and there have been no decisions on how to handle postponed games. In a statement, Commissioner Jeff Lingney said in an email:

"We hope to have a medical update on the team's status soon. No decisions have been made yet on the postponed games. We are waiting until we know the extent of how many games will be postponed."

The team has now postponed a third game which was supposed to take place Tuesday night.