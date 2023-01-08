Concordia University basketball coach sidelined after five players hospitalized following 'high intensity' workout

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- A college basketball coach in the western suburbs is now sidelined after five players were hospitalized after a practice. Some parents are now speaking out in support of their coach.

Jacob Collicott was the last of five Concordia University Chicago players to be released from area hospitals this week.

"It's been a long few days," said Jacob's dad Ryan. "He was, I guess, dehydrated, plus the muscles were breaking down and getting into his bloodstream, I guess."

The last time Collicott hit the hardwood with the Concordia Cougars was at a Dec. 29 game in California. After two back-to-back losses on the road, some players missed curfew. Saturday was a tough workout.

"It has been alleged by some that the intensity and difficulty of Saturday's practice was a direct consequence of the broken curfew earlier in the week," the school wrote in an email to parents.

CBS 2's Sara Machi went to the home of Head Coach Steve Kollar Thursday when we learned of the allegations -- though he said he didn't have any comment -- but he does have the support of some students and parents.

"They were probably a lot of people and parents who would be like 'Fire the guy!' I don't feel that way as a parent. I know him. I spoke to him. And I feel bad for him. And I'm more concerned for him now that I have my son right now," Collicot said.

Machi said as she filing a report Friday night, a group of students came over to her car. They did not give their names, but they did have a message: They support their coach.

But not everyone agrees.

"I could not believe A: this is happening still and B: finally he is being brought to the table," said one concerned parent.

One parent who didn't want to be identified for her son's privacy pulled her son from the team, alleging Kollar's coaching crossed a line into retaliation and bullying.

"They were told, 'Just to keep going.' And if they needed to stop, they were soft or whatever, and that's not OK," she said.

The school says an assistant coach is now acting head coach, while Concordia -- and its conference -- investigate.

Concordia canceled Saturday's game - and last Tuesday's - due to the players' conditions.