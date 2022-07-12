Up to $5,000 reward offered for information on suspect in Naperville armed robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station in Naperville.

Naperville Crime Stoppers said the incident occurred at the Mobil Gas Station in the 0-100 block of East Ogden Avenue last Saturday.

During the incident, three masked men armed with handguns entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored sedan driven by a fourth suspect.

Naperville Crime Stoppers provided photos appearing to show the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or through the website NapervilleCrimeStoppers.com. All callers may remain anonymous.