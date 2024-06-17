Up to 30 years for man convicted in deadly shooting outside suburban Chicago outlet mall

Man convicted in deadly shooting in Gurnee Mills outlet mall parking lot

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- A man who opened fire in a deadly shooting outside the Gurnee Mills outlet mall now faces up to 30 years in prison.

A Lake County jury this past Friday convicted Joey Gonzalez on seven felony counts for the deadly shooting in the parking lot outside of a Portillo's restaurant near the Gurnee Mills shopping mall on Nov. 27, 2021.

The shooting killed Jonathan Denicolas, 26. A good Samaritan tried to nurse his injuries until paramedics arrived, but he died at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville a few hours later.

An autopsy determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Gonzalez was arrested in August 2022 by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. His jury trial lasted for five days.

Jurors rejected Gonzalez's story that he acted in self-defense. The Lake County State's Attorney's office noted that there was never any evidence of Denicolas shooting at Gonzalez, and no weapons were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Gonzalez is to appear in court again Aug. 2.