Man charged in fatal shooting outside Gurnee Mills shopping mall

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Texas man has been charged in a fatal shooting last November outside the Gurnee Mills shopping mall.

Jesse Zumaya, 33, of Huffman, Texas, was arrested last week in Waukegan. He has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm a shooting that killed 26-year-old Jonathan Denicolas.

Police have said Denicolas was shot in a parking lot outside of a Portillo's restaurant near the Gurnee Mills shopping mall on Nov. 27, 2021. A good Samaritan tried to nurse his injuries until paramedics arrived, but he died at Condell Medical Center a few hours later. An autopsy determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Zumaya is being held on $3 million bail, and is due back in court on Aug. 25, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 9:03 AM

