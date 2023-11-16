University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh accepts three-game suspension

Michigan fans react after Big Ten suspends Jim Harbaugh for remainder of regular season Michigan fans react after Big Ten suspends Jim Harbaugh for remainder of regular season 01:51

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has accepted a three-game suspension, the university said Thursday.

In addition, the university has dropped its lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference.

Last week, the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season amid a sign-stealing investigation. Harbaugh is permitted to attend practices or other football team activities during the week but is prohibited from being on the sidelines on gameday.

The University of Michigan released the following statement Thursday:

"This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation. The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University's support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field. The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh's involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA's investigation."

Shortly after the Big Ten announced its decision to suspend Harbaugh, the University of Michigan filed a temporary restraining order against the suspension.

A court hearing on the temporary restraining order was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17.

The Big Ten will close its investigation and issued a statement following Harbaugh's acceptance:

The Big Ten Conference's commitment to student-athletes, sportsmanship and the Commissioner's duty to protect the integrity of competition will never waver. Today's decision by the University of Michigan to withdraw its legal challenge against the Conference's November 10th Notice of Disciplinary Action is indicative of the high standards and values that the Conference and the University seek to uphold. The University of Michigan is a valued member of the Big Ten Conference and the Conference will continue to work cooperatively with the University and the NCAA during this process.