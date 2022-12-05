University of Chicago men's soccer team celebrates historic NCAA title

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's nothing like a little Monday celebration, especially when it's a first.

Julianne Sitch coached the University of Chicago to the Division III Men's Soccer Championship.

It's the first men's soccer program led by a woman to win an NCAA title. The Maroons knocked off Williams College 2-0 to win Saturday's championship. Now Sitch and company are basking in the glow.

"It's just a special moment in general for sports, you know?" Sitch said. "None of this happens without the people who've coached me and led me throughout my entire life from a very young age and I have to give credit to my peers and people that are still my mentors that I stepped on the field and played with."

Sitch said the accomplishment means a lot not just to her, but to the sport more broadly.

This was just the first year of her tenure as the Maroons head coach with a 22-0-1 record.