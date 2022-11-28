University of Chicago men's soccer team heads to Final Four, making history with woman coach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Chicago Maroons men's soccer team is gearing up for the Final Four.

Win or lose, their head coach will make history – becoming the first woman to lead a men's soccer team to the Final Four.

We first introduced you to Coach Julianne Sitch last month, and she continues to shatter glass ceilings.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar caught up with the team Monday, before they were set to leave to chase the Division III National Championship.

Late Monday, the team was about to take the field for one of their final practices before heading to Virginia early Tuesday. While some of the players have never had a female coach, they will be the first to tell you that gender has nothing to do with winning and losing.

In her first season, Sitch has led the team to a perfect 20-0 and 1 record. She is only the second woman to serve as a coach for one of the 415 teams in NCAA Division III men's soccer.

The Maroons men's soccer team played in the Final Four last season, but lost in the semifinal match.

Sith – former Chicago Red Stars player and assistant coach –took over as head coach of the U of C men's team in April.

Along with the success on the field, Coach Sitch is just as focused at preparing her players for a successful life once their playing days are over

"For me, like I think the most success - or how I judge success - is like how many kids have I been able to help and develop along the way," Sitch said. "Something that always sticks out to me is when my former players reach out and be like, 'Oh Coach, I did this,' or 'I've gone after this' - and that is really inspiring to me."

The team plays Thursday against The Stevens Institute of Technology. If they win, they will play for the championship on Saturday.