University of Chicago Medicine hosting free clinic in Glendale Heights on Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roughly 30 million Americans don't have health insurance, which means accessing quality care can be a challenge. To meet that need, University of Chicago Medicine and AdventHealth are hosting a free medical clinic this weekend in the far western suburbs.
Services available at the clinic will include:
- Chiropractic care
- Dental exams
- Diabetes and nutrition education
- Eye exams
- Lab screenings (glucose, urinalysis, and pregnancy)
- Orthopedics
- Pediatrics: school/sports physicals (not including immunizations)
- Pharmacy: free medication, based on exam at clinic
- Physical therapy
- Podiatry
- Primary care
It's taking place at the Glendale Heights Sports Hub at 250 Civic Centre Plaza in Glendale Heights on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mission Clinic Glendale Heights 2023 Flyer by Todd Feurer on Scribd
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.