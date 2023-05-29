Watch CBS News
University of Chicago Medicine hosting free clinic in Glendale Heights on Saturday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Free medical clinic in Glendale Heights
Free medical clinic in Glendale Heights 04:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roughly 30 million Americans don't have health insurance, which means accessing quality care can be a challenge. To meet that need, University of Chicago Medicine and AdventHealth are hosting a free medical clinic this weekend in the far western suburbs.

Services available at the clinic will include:

  • Chiropractic care
  • Dental exams
  • Diabetes and nutrition education
  • Eye exams
  • Lab screenings (glucose, urinalysis, and pregnancy)
  • Orthopedics
  • Pediatrics: school/sports physicals (not including immunizations)
  • Pharmacy: free medication, based on exam at clinic
  • Physical therapy
  • Podiatry
  • Primary care

It's taking place at the Glendale Heights Sports Hub at 250 Civic Centre Plaza in Glendale Heights on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 10:11 AM

