University of Chicago Medicine hosting free clinic in Glendale Heights on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roughly 30 million Americans don't have health insurance, which means accessing quality care can be a challenge. To meet that need, University of Chicago Medicine and AdventHealth are hosting a free medical clinic this weekend in the far western suburbs.

Services available at the clinic will include:

Chiropractic care

Dental exams

Diabetes and nutrition education

Eye exams

Lab screenings (glucose, urinalysis, and pregnancy)

Orthopedics

Pediatrics: school/sports physicals (not including immunizations)

Pharmacy: free medication, based on exam at clinic

Physical therapy

Podiatry

Primary care

It's taking place at the Glendale Heights Sports Hub at 250 Civic Centre Plaza in Glendale Heights on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.