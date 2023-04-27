United Way's April Food Day gets volunteers to collect items for Chicago area families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday is April Food Day and there's already lots of food collected for local families in need.

CBS 2 partnered with the United Way to collect food with some help from the community. The outreach collects non-perishable food donations for Chicago area families who need it.

The CBS 2 trolley made a lot of stops at south and southwest suburban high schools, getting help from the kids to load up the donations that will help feed their neighbors.

On Thursday, more than 100 volunteers at the Tinley Park Convention Center will sort all the food collected before distributing it to 10 different food pantries.