United flight clipped by another plane at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — A United Airlines flight was clipped by another plane while taxiing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Wednesday morning.

According to the FAA, the American Airlines Flight 1979 hit the tail of United Airlines Flight 219 while taxiing on different taxiways around 9:50 a.m.

The United flight was headed to Hawaii and the American flight was going to Los Angeles.

Photo supplied to CBS

A United spokesperson confirmed the American flight clipped their plane's tail cone while the United flight was stopped on the taxiway. United said 293 passengers and 10 crew were on board the Boeing 787 at the time.

No one was injured, and maintenance crews were inspecting the United plane for damage.

"We've arranged for a different aircraft to take our customers to their destination later this afternoon," the United spokesperson said in an email.

Passenger Mark Wieting said he felt a shudder when waiting to take off.

"We thought that was unusual," Wieting said. "The pilot came on and told us that we had been clipped by another plane."

Weiting said the plane would most likely return to the gate.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will provide updates as new details are available.