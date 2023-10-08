Watch CBS News
UAW puts strike 'expansion' on hold after major breakthrough with General Motors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Striking auto workers in Chicago hit the picket line outside the Torrance Avenue Ford plant. 

The strike is now in its fourth week, and members have been picketing in 20 states, including Illinois. 

Those striking workers were joined by UAW President Shawn Fain during a rally Saturday. 

"We at the UAW today are being ridiculed and mocked for our demands, too," he said. "The CEOs and the cronies forget about the working class, and they forget about one thing: We've got the power!" 

The union is putting strike "expansion" plans on hold after a major breakthrough with General Motors. 

