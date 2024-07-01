Undocumented immigrants now eligible for standard Illinois driver's licenses with "federal limits"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Under an Illinois law that went into effect Monday, undocumented immigrants are now eligible for standard driver's licenses in Illinois.

It is a change that seeks to reduce the stigma around driving without citizenship, and to make the roads across the state safer.

The new law replaces what was known as a TVDL—a temporary visitor's driver's license—with a license that can be used as a valid form of identification. The TVDL featured a large purple rectangle with "TVDL" in white text at the top of the card.

Anyone who holds a TVDL has completed their written and road tests, and has proof of insurance—but does not have documentation as a U.S. citizen.

Now, the TVDL will be replaced with a standard driver's license—with the same red rectangle with "driver's license" in white text that every Illinois driver's license has. They would just say "federal limits" on the top.

Previously, a bank account could not be opened with a TVDL, because it could not be used as an ID. Now thousands of people can obtain regular driver's licenses and open bank accounts.

License holders can also use the new form of ID while filling prescriptions or applying for an apartment. They cannot use it to vote.

The new law also prohibits the use of data from the licenses to be used for immigration enforcement purposes. Only when an immigration agent provides a court-ordered warrant or subpoena can they request that information.

The change—which mimics similar laws already in place like New York, New Jersey, and California—aims to encourage unlicensed drivers to take their road tests with proof of insurance.

"That means fewer drivers with valid driver's license. It means fewer drivers who have passed written driving tests or who have learned the rules of the road. It means fewer drivers who have passed stringent behind the wheel driving tests," said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

The state estimates that 22,000 new IDs will be mailed out Monday to those who have already requested replacements.

Over 300,000 undocumented immigrants will be eligible for the new license, CBS News Chicago is told.