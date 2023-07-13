Watch CBS News
UIC's STEM Academy highlights promising careers for young women

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite some gains, the gender gap in STEM careers is still huge.

 According to MIT, women only make up 28% of the STEM workforce.

 STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

This week is the annual STEM Academy at the University of Illinois Chicago put on by the Exelon Foundation.

Nearly 60 high school girls from across the area are learning about STEM careers.

One of them is Alexis Hill, a student at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. She spoke to CBS 2 about what she's learning. 

