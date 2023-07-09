Exelon Foundation STEM Academy kicks off at UIC Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of high school girls from our area are getting some real-world experience while addressing real-world problems.

The Exelon Foundation Stem Academy gets underway Sunday at UIC.

It brings together 60 girls for educational workshops, field trips, and networking opportunities.

The goal is to get more young girls interested in careers in STEM.

This year's academy is especially focused on climate change and how it can disproportionately affect certain communities.

It lasts through Friday, July 14.