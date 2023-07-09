Watch CBS News
Local News

Exelon Foundation STEM Academy kicks off at UIC Sunday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

UIC hosting Exelon Foundation STEM Academy Sunday
UIC hosting Exelon Foundation STEM Academy Sunday 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of high school girls from our area are getting some real-world experience while addressing real-world problems.

The Exelon Foundation Stem Academy gets underway Sunday at UIC.

It brings together 60 girls for educational workshops, field trips, and networking opportunities.

The goal is to get more young girls interested in careers in STEM.

This year's academy is especially focused on climate change and how it can disproportionately affect certain communities.

It lasts through Friday, July 14. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 10:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.