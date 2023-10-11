UIC issues public safety alert after 4 women robbed near campus

UIC issues safety warning after three armed robberies near campus

UIC issues safety warning after three armed robberies near campus

UIC issues safety warning after three armed robberies near campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Illinois Chicago has issued a public safety warning after four women were robbed in three separate incidents near the college campus.

In one of the robberies, three men surrounded a woman Monday morning and hit her in the head with a gun before taking her things.

So far, no one has been arrested.

UIC is the third Chicago university to issue a safety warning following a spike in violent crimes near DePaul and Loyola.