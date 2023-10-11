Watch CBS News
Local News

UIC issues public safety alert after 4 women robbed near campus

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

UIC issues safety warning after three armed robberies near campus
UIC issues safety warning after three armed robberies near campus 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) --  The University of Illinois Chicago has issued a public safety warning after four women were robbed in three separate incidents near the college campus.

In one of the robberies, three men surrounded a woman Monday morning and hit her in the head with a gun before taking her things.

So far, no one has been arrested.

UIC is the third Chicago university to issue a safety warning following a spike in violent crimes near DePaul and Loyola.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 9:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.