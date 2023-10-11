UIC issues public safety alert after 4 women robbed near campus
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Illinois Chicago has issued a public safety warning after four women were robbed in three separate incidents near the college campus.
In one of the robberies, three men surrounded a woman Monday morning and hit her in the head with a gun before taking her things.
So far, no one has been arrested.
UIC is the third Chicago university to issue a safety warning following a spike in violent crimes near DePaul and Loyola.
