UIC graduate workers ratify new contract after impasse led to six-day strike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Graduate workers at the University of Illinois at Chicago have ratified a new contract after a six-day strike.

A total of 97 percent of voting members of the UIC Graduate Employees Organization, IFT Local 6297, voted to ratify the contract.

The union said the contract involves a 9.58 percent raise this academic year and additional raises in the years to come, as well as a tuition waiver guaranteed in the contract for the first time ever. The contract also included provisions against discrimination and harassment.

The strike ended on Tuesday when the agreement was reached pending ratification.

It had been a year since their union started negotiating with university administration.

This is the second contract cycle in a row that the workers went on strike.