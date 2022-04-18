Watch CBS News

UIC graduate and teaching assistants on strike

CHICACO (CBS) -- Right now, hundreds of teaching and graduate assistants at the University of Illinois at Chicago are on strike.

It's been a year since their union started negotiating with university administration. They said they're still far apart on wages and fees. They also want more protections against harassment and discrimination.

This is the second contract cycle in a row that they've went on strike.

First published on April 18, 2022 / 11:17 AM

