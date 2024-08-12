UFC champion and Chicago native honored with parade in Bridgeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ultimate Fighting Championship's newly crowned champ got a warm welcome in Chicago's south suburbs Sunday as he returned home from his historic match.

Belal Muhammad, UFC's new welterweight champion, was honored with a victor parade in Bridgeview. Hundreds of supporters turned out.

Muhammad, a South Side native, is the first Palestinian-American to win the title, as well as the first fighter from Chicago.

He came out on top just two weeks ago.

He dedicated his win to the Palestinian community.