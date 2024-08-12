Watch CBS News
Local News

UFC champion and Chicago native honored with parade in Bridgeview

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

UFC champion and Chicago native honored with parade in Bridgeview
UFC champion and Chicago native honored with parade in Bridgeview 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ultimate Fighting Championship's newly crowned champ got a warm welcome in Chicago's south suburbs Sunday as he returned home from his historic match. 

Belal Muhammad, UFC's new welterweight champion, was honored with a victor parade in Bridgeview. Hundreds of supporters turned out. 

Muhammad, a South Side native, is the first Palestinian-American to win the title, as well as the first fighter from Chicago. 

He came out on top just two weeks ago. 

He dedicated his win to the Palestinian community. 

CBS Chicago Team
chicago-wht-600x600.jpg

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.