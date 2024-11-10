2 University of Chicago students robbed at gunpoint on campus

2 University of Chicago students robbed at gunpoint on campus

2 University of Chicago students robbed at gunpoint on campus

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two University of Chicago students were robbed at gunpoint on the Hyde Park campus in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The two students were walking on the sidewalk at 12:40 a.m. near 1105 East 55th Street near the Campus North Residence Hall when they were approached by three unknown offenders who got out of a black sedan, possibly a Maserati, according to a University of Chicago security alert.

The three suspects were all armed with handguns. They demanded and took the victims' property before returning to the car. They drove away eastbound on 55th Street.

The victims were not injured.

University of Chicago police are investigating the incident. Staff advised students to avoid walking alone with their phones out and that they should familiarize themselves with the school's emergency phones.